Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Quoting from Martin Niemöller's iconic poem ‘First They Came’, P Chidambaram in his column for The Indian Express, laments the surge of attacks on minorities in India and urges the reader to speak up before it is too late.

“The disruptions of Christmas celebrations, the hate speeches and the malicious apps (in reference to ‘Sulli Deals’ and ‘Bulli Bai’) have not evoked a word of condemnation from the Prime Minister,” writes Chidambaram. He also observes that those calling for genocide — “If you want to finish them off, then kill them…” (Haridwar, December 2021) — are not mad men. As per Chidambaram, there is a method in the madness, and an agenda: “Development and Hindutva are no longer to be separated…”