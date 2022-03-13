Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Reflecting on the recently concluded state Assembly elections, former Union Minister P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, writes that the common thread in the election narration in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Punjab was "Change vs Continuity".

He writes that though there was a desire for a change of government by a majority of voters but how the “No-changers” prevailed in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.