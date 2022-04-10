Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In her column 'Inside Track' in The Indian Express, Coomi Kapoor notes how the BJP’s highest decision-making body is short of four members and that despite his spectacular win in the Uttar Pradesh elections, Yogi Adityanath is still waiting for a seat at the table.

She also weighs in on the ongoing political slugfest between the AAP Delhi government and Centre over flagpoles in the run-up India’s 75th Independence Day celebration.