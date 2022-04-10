Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
Dagger in the heart of liberty
Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express writes on the recently passed Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022. Criticising four questionable sections of the Bill, he writes,
“The Bill is a brazen attempt to overreach the Supreme Court and to deny the fundamental rights to liberty and privacy, two of the most precious rights in a democracy. The purpose of the Bill was to expand the ambit of persons covered under the law; use of modern techniques for taking body ‘measurements’; and provide legal sanction thereto. The purpose is unexceptionable, the mischief lies in the provisions.”P Chidambaram
Paranoia’s prisoners
In his article for The Telegraph, author and historian Ramachandra Guha reflects on the recent rise of Hindutva attacks on Indian Muslims — from the hijab row to the halal meat. He warns that in the longterm, “it will come to haunt and hurt Hindus as well.”
“In how they feel, Hindus under Hindutva are in danger of becoming a majority with a minority complex, plagued by a sense of paranoia and persecution. However, in how they act, Hindus under Hindutva are in danger of becoming a majority with a majority complex.”Ramachandra Guha
Fanatics become fashionable
Tavleen Singh, in her column for The Indian Express, notes how fanaticism and religiosity go together in India. She observes that it is time for “sane Indians” to speak out against it because “if there is something that is truly against India’s ‘national interest’, it is these two things.”
"Fanaticism and religiosity go together, so it is difficult to say whether it has been the extreme religiosity of the past few years that has created this deluge of fanatics, or something else. Perhaps, they always existed in dark corners somewhere and have been emboldened to come out of the shadows because fanaticism has become fashionable in the ‘new’ India?"Tavleen Singh
In India’s balancing act, echoes from the past
In his article for The Indian Express, former diplomat Vivek Katju writes on the unfolding Russia-Ukraine crisis and India’s neutral stance on the issue so far. He expands on how India has responded to similar crises in the past.
“Russia is happy with India’s abstentions, for that is important for perceptions, but it would have noted the shift in India’s position. Jaishankar said in Parliament on April 6: “If India has chosen a side, it is the side of peace and it is for an immediate end to violence.” This is of course ‘motherhood and apple pie’, but Jaishankar would be aware that it was Jawaharlal Nehru who was called shantidoot, the messenger of peace. The past creeps in, if subconsciously!”Vivek Katju
Inside Track: Virtual Meets
In her column 'Inside Track' in The Indian Express, Coomi Kapoor notes how the BJP’s highest decision-making body is short of four members and that despite his spectacular win in the Uttar Pradesh elections, Yogi Adityanath is still waiting for a seat at the table.
She also weighs in on the ongoing political slugfest between the AAP Delhi government and Centre over flagpoles in the run-up India’s 75th Independence Day celebration.
“So when the entrance roundabout at Nizamuddin East was dug up to erect a 115-feet-high flagpole next to the 16th century Khan-i-Khanan tomb, the PWD was sent a notice to desist. They, however, refused to fall in line, even after a complaint was filed with the police. Apart from obstructing the view of the historic monument, the disproportionate flag post is an eyesore in the residential colony, particularly as it towers over a striking art installation by Anjolie Ela Menon. The ungainly flagpole is, however, unlikely to be removed since the Delhi CM wants to compete with the BJP in a wasteful xenophobic campaign. The Capital has budgeted Rs 104 crore for its deshbhakti programme which calls for putting up 500 flagpoles to counter the BJP’s rastravaadi campaign.”Coomi Kapoor
Booster Dose is Welcome, But What Those Who Can’t Afford It?
On the Centre’s recent announcement of all adults being eligible for a booster dose, Dr K Srinath Reddy asks poignant questions in his article in The Times of India. He asks if governments will step in to finance vaccines for those unable to afford them and are at risk of infection.
“India is presently well-placed with the pandemic having receded. If a new variant emerges with higher virulence or triggers a large wave due to higher infectivity, the proportion of vulnerable adults may increase. The vaccine policy may be revisited if this happens. Presently the danger of such thunder or turbulence does not appear to be high and the vaccination programme is advancing in a cruise mode in clear skies. Let us hope for a safe landing. “Dr K Srinath Reddy
The storyline in the race for the French presidency
In his article for The Hindu, Atanu Biswas, a Professor of Statistics, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, weighs in on the close race between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen in the upcoming French Presidential Elections.
“Ms Le Pen is Mr Macron’s closest rival ahead of the first round this time around. The combined vote share of Ms Le Pen and Mr Zemmour is predicted to be more than that of Mr Macron in the first round. Nobody knows how the electorate would behave when it will have only two choices, particularly in the complex social structure of present-day France, in the backdrop of the pandemic and Russia’s attack on Ukraine. “Atanu Biswas
Closing the gaps in criminal justice
Writing for The Hindu, RK Vij, former Special DGP of Chhattisgarh, takes a deep dive into deficiencies and inadequacies which occur during criminal investigations and trials. He weighs in on the different guidelines that States should incorporate.
“The National Human Rights Commission, India (NHRC) has already laid down similar guidelines for cases of deaths in police custody. The importance of body sketches (in a uniform format) in an inquest report and a post-mortem report cannot be overemphasised. Their standardisation will not only help the court to better appreciate these reports and scrutinise the evidence, but will also help the investigating officers and doctors to refresh their memory with more clarity.”RK Vij
To begin with, the UGC needs to get the credits right
Parag Waknis, an Associate Professor of Economics at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi, analyses the University Grant Commission (UGC)’s latest draft National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF) document and the interpretations of a credit system in his article for The Hindu.Sri Lanka Crisis: India’s Biggest Worries Should Be China and Insurgency
“If the higher education regulatory bodies in India are serious about boosting research productivity of faculty while staying true to the liberal ethos of NEP, then we cannot have course credits directly proportional to the teaching hours. Or reduce credits per course in line with the practice in North American universities. We must make sure that faculty have enough time to create quality teaching content and engage in research.”Parag Waknis
