Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

What does a star gain by speaking up? In 1976 when Kishore Kumar refused to become his master’s voice promoting Indira Gandhi’s programs during the Emergency, the Information & Broadcasting ministry banned his songs on AIR and Doordarshan. Now a ministry does not need to be so overt. There is a troll army that can be on the frontlines of attack as Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan learned after one off the cuff remark about intolerance. Aamir Khan’s advertising contract with Snapdeal was not renewed though the company refused to say whether it was linked to the controversy. But without taking anyone’s name former defence minister Manohar Parrikar said “If anyone speaks like this, he has to be taught a lesson of his life.”

Sandip Roy in The Times of India