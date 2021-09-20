Sukhjinder Randhawa, OP Soni Appointed Punjab Deputy CMs: Who Are They?

Sidhu became a useful face and voice for the anti-Captain camp after the SIT report fell. The leaders knew that Sidhu both had a state wide appeal and had the ear of the party high command, especially Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

However, while Sidhu may have been the public face of the rebellion, the brain was Randhawa and his close associates. Several of the meetings in the run-up to Sidhu's appointment as Punjab Congress chief and finally Captain's removal, were held at Randhawa's home.

Their support helped Sidhu gain legitimacy among MLAs. Otherwise he only had Pargat Singh and a handful of others on his side.

As Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sarkaria, Charanjit Singh Channi and a few others began speaking to more and more MLAs, they explained how it would be difficult to win under Captain's leadership.

Their view found resonance particularly among MLAs representing predominantly Sikh seats. On the other hand, Captain did continue to enjoy the support of Hindu MLAs like Vijay Inder Singh, Brahm Mohindra and MP Manish Tewari.

However, that didn't help and the number of MLAs loyal to Captain kept reducing, especially after Sidhu became the Punjab Congress chief.

Many saw the writing on the wall and changed sides. Others decided they would "do whatever the high command advises".

Captain too didn't help matters by his own inaction.

But even when Captain's resignation was imminent, there were rumours that he could dissolve the Assembly or split the Congress. Randhawa and his supporters had to once again spring into action and prevent any last ditch attempt by Captain.

Captain needed 22 MLAs to bring the Congress to a minority. Randhawa, Sidhu and other camp members reached out to the MLAs to thwart Captain. In the end, Captain fell short of 22 by at least 10.

Having masterminded the rebellion, Randhawa had the support of more MLAs and gained the upper hand over rivals like Partap Singh Bajwa and Sunil Jakhar, who had kept a distance from the revolt against Captain.

However, he faced opposition from Sidhu, who didn't want another Jatt Sikh leader from a Majha constitiuency like himself to become CM.

The Congress high command too was keen on making a Dalit CM and that's where Charanjit Singh Channi came into the picture pipping Randhawa to the post.