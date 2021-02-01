Sukhbir Badal Visits Ghazipur Protest, Congratulates BKU Leader

Previously an ally of the BJP, the Akali Dal backed out of the party’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2020, terming the agriculture laws ‘black laws’ and demanding their immediate withdrawal.

Punjabi singers Harf Cheema and Kanwar Grewal were also present at the protest site to lend support, The Tribune added.

Several preventive measures like the suspension of internet, increased deployment of police personnel etc, have been employed by the administration at the border amid the protests, which have been going on for over two months.

(With inputs from The Tribune and ANI)