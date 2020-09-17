Sudden Downpour in Hyderabad Inundates Roads, Submerges Vehicles  

Hyderabad was completely thrown off-gear on Wednesday evening, 16 September, due to a sudden downpour. Waist-deep rainwater was witnessed on the Tolichowki and Shaikpet main road practically stalling the traffic for several hours until the Hyderabad police drained the water by breaking the dividers and unclogging the drains.

Several vehicles were submerged in the overflow in Tolichowki, Shaikpet and Attapur. In Attapur under PVNR Expressway, motorists left their cars to save themselves as the road was totally submerged and the water level rose to the height of the cars.