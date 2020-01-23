A Bomb Fuelled By Grudge: Story Behind Mangaluru Airport IED Scare

The bomb he planted at Mangaluru’s International Airport was the result of a grudge he has been holding against airport authorities who denied him a job in 2018. From an engineering and management graduate with top multi-nationals in the resume, to becoming a terror suspect, Aditya Rao’s story has been fascinating even for the police questioning him.

Two days after planting an explosive device at Mangaluru airport, Rao surrendered before the Bengaluru police on Wednesday, 22 January. His interrogation that began at 9 pm the same night has now revealed the series of events that led to Rao placing the explosive device.