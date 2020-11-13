Stones Pelted at West Bengal BJP Chief’s Convoy in Alipurduar

Dilip Ghosh addressed the incident and told the media that, “The TMC and their friends are getting desperate as they can sense defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls. However such tactics won’t work. People are with us. Such attacks by the ruling party and its allies prove that law and order has collapsed in the state. In a democracy such things don’t happen,” he said.

District TMC chief Sourav Chakraborty responded to Ghosh’s allegations by saying that his party members were not involved in the attack and Ghosh was trying to merely ferment trouble.

The GJM, led by Bimal Gurung, recently joined hands with the TMC, while the Binay Tamang faction of the Gorkha outfit has always been an ally of the ruling party, reported PTI.