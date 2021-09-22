States To Provide Rs 50,000 Ex Gratia for Each COVID Death: Centre to SC
State governments will pay Rs 50,000 compensation to the kin of persons who succumbed to COVID-19, the Centre said.
The kin of those Indian citizens who have succumbed to COVID-19 will receive Rs 50,000 ex gratia compensation from the state governments, the union government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 22 September.
The compensation will be paid by the states from their respective State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the government, in an affidavit submitted to the court, clarified.
The kin of persons who lost their lives to COVID-19 while engaged in relief operations or preparedness activities will also be compensated, as per the guidelines recommended by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
"The Authority recommends an amount of Rs 50,000/- (Fifty thousand only) per deceased person including those involved in relief operations or associated with preparedness activities, subject to cause of death being certified as COVID-19."The Centre's affidavit
The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) or the district administration would be responsible for the disbursement of the ex-gratia compensation.
"The DDMA will ensure that the process of claim, verification, sanction, and the final disbursement of ex-gratia payment will be through a robust yet simple and people-friendly procedure."The Centre's affidavit
"All claims must be settled within 30 days of submission of required documents, and disbursed through Aadhar linked Direct Benefit Transfer procedures," the affidavit further stated.
The ex gratia assistance will continue to be provided for deaths that may occur in the future phases of the COVID-19 pandemic as well.
India has recorded 4.45 lakh deaths due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 22 September.
