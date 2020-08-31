‘Centre’s Obligation’: TN CM Writes to PM Over GST Compensation
“Centre has moral and legal obligation to pay the compensation for the shortfall in GST,” said Palaniswami.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday, 31 August, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over GST compensation to states, stating that it is the “moral and legal obligation” of the Centre to pay compensation for the shortfall in GST collection.
On 27 August, in the 41st GST Council Meet, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Centre offers two options to states – to either borrow the entire Rs 2.35 lakh crore or borrow only Rs 97,000 crore through a special window, which would be provided by the RBI.
“My first concern is that in both the options suggested by the government, the states are being required to borrow from the market to make good the shortfall in compensation due. This is administratively difficult to implement and more expensive. Further the reasons being cited for such an arrangement are not persuasive. Whether the Government of India borrows or the state governments borrow... it is the overall general government deficit that is relevant. The argument that states borrowing for what is essentially a Government of India obligation is a seemingly better optical arrangement does not appear to be a strong or valid reason,” the Tamil Nadu chief minister wrote in his letter.
Palaniswami also asked the government to ensure that the states get their full dues in the current year itself, and reduce neither the compensation nor already announced committed additional borrowing permissible to states of 2 percent of GSDP under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat stimulus package.
‘Central Govt Should Arrange the Money’: Bhupesh Baghel
Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged the Centre to arrange funds "on its own" and not pressurise states to borrow the compensation amount.
“If the central government is unable to provide the amount of GST compensation, then the pressure should not be on the states to take loans in view of it. The central government should arrange the money,” wrote Baghel.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.