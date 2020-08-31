‘Centre’s Obligation’: TN CM Writes to PM Over GST Compensation

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged the Centre to arrange funds "on its own" and not pressurise states to borrow the compensation amount.

“If the central government is unable to provide the amount of GST compensation, then the pressure should not be on the states to take loans in view of it. The central government should arrange the money,” wrote Baghel.