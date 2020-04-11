‘Gains Will Be Lost’: State CMs Root for Lockdown Extension
With the number of coronavirus cases in India continuing to rise rapidly, several state chief ministers on Saturday, 11 March, voiced their approval for an extension of lockdown beyond 14 April in order to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus.
Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-conference with various CMs to discuss an exit strategy for the lockdown. The PM said there seemed to be a consensus among states on the extension of the lockdown by another two weeks, as per a government statement.
Meanwhile, here's what the CMs from different states had to say about the extension of restrictions.
‘Centre to Issue Guidelines on Extended Lockdown Soon’: Karnataka CM
Speaking to reporters after the four-hour long video conference with the prime minister, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the lockdown will be extended for two more weeks and the Centre will issue guidelines regarding its implementation in a couple of days.
The PM, indicating that certain relaxations will be allowed in a graded manner, has also cautioned that the next two-three weeks will be critical, according to the Karnataka CM.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that for no reason there should be any relaxation in the lockdown (for now)... In a couple of days, guidelines will be issued about the implementation of the lockdown during the next fifteen days," Yediyurappa said, according to PTI.
"PM noted that lockdown was inevitable for the next fifteen days, but guidelines will be informed... so till April-end it is certain."
'Maharashtra Will Show the Way': CM Thackeray
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown till 30 April in the state, adding that the lockdown can be released in certain areas while in others will become stricter.
“The state will show the way to the country even in these tough times... On Monday, we will complete five weeks since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the state. We can say that till now we have been successful in preventing the multiplication of the number of cases up to some extent.”
He also said that the decision on lifting the curbs completely after 30 April will be taken depending upon the prevailing situation.
‘On the Same Page With Centre’: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also voiced her approval for the extension of lockdown till the end of April, saying, "The PM, during the video-conference with chief ministers, said the lockdown will be extended till 30 April. We are also on the same page with the Centre. The PM also said the next two weeks are going to be very crucial and critical. We all have to be more careful and stay indoors."
Banerjee also said she requested the central government to ensure strict vigil on the border areas, so that no one is able to sneak in during this period.
"We have sought a financial package from the PM to tackle the outbreak in the state... We asked the Centre to announce a Rs 10 lakh crore package for the states," she added, according to PTI.
'If Lockdown is Stopped Now, All Gains Would Be Lost': Kejriwal
Soon after the meeting, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to support the PM, saying he has "taken (the) correct decision to extend (the lockdown)."
"Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it (sic)," he wrote.
With 903 infections, as per the Health Ministry data, Delhi is behind only Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in terms of the total number of cases.
‘CMs Sought Financial Package, Lockdown Extension’: Puducherry CM
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said the chief ministers of various states sought a financial package from the Centre as they were facing a fund crunch in the absence of any economic activity due to the ongoing lockdown.
He said the chief ministers, during the interaction with the PM, also called for an extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.
"The states are facing a fund crunch and the chief ministers urged the prime minister for a package for all the states and moratorium on debts, but the latter did not say anything on this in his reply," Narayanasamy told a press conference, reported PTI.
He added that the chief ministers pointed towards the slowdown in the economy and told the prime minister that as the states are not generating any revenue due to the lockdown, they are not equipped to handle the situation.
(With inputs from PTI.)
