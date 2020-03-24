Srinagar's First COVID-19 Patient Successfully Treated: Officials
A 67-year-old woman, the first coronavirus patient reported in the Kashmir Valley, has been successfully treated, officials said on Tuesday, 24 March.
The resident of Khanyar area of the city had returned from Saudi Arabia on 16 March after performing ''Umrah'' (pilgrimage) and tested positive for coronavirus two days later.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary wrote on Twitter, "Srinagar's first COVID-19 Positive case successfully treated: Director SKIMS. Let''s #BreakTheChain."
