Sri Lanka Cricket Organises Charity Game To Support COVID Fight

As the world fights tooth and nail against the coronavirus pandemic, organisations are on the hunt for innovative ideas that can help raise funds in real quick time. Jumping on the bandwagon, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board has come up with the concept of a charity match between Sri Lanka Greats XI and Team Sri Lanka, which will be contested on 4 May 2021 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.



The proceeds generated from the broadcast rights of the game will be directed to amp up Sri Lanka’s response towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubai-based Innovative Production Group (IPG) have bagged the on-ground production and sponsorship rights for the match while the sports news portal Dafa News is the title sponsor.