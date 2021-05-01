Sri Lanka Cricket Organises Charity Game To Support COVID Fight
The proceeds from the broadcast rights will be directed to amp up Sri Lanka’s response towards fighting COVID-19.
As the world fights tooth and nail against the coronavirus pandemic, organisations are on the hunt for innovative ideas that can help raise funds in real quick time. Jumping on the bandwagon, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board has come up with the concept of a charity match between Sri Lanka Greats XI and Team Sri Lanka, which will be contested on 4 May 2021 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
The proceeds generated from the broadcast rights of the game will be directed to amp up Sri Lanka’s response towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubai-based Innovative Production Group (IPG) have bagged the on-ground production and sponsorship rights for the match while the sports news portal Dafa News is the title sponsor.
Sri Lanka Greats XI will be led by Sanath Jayasuriya while Hashan Tilakaratne is set to serve as coach-cum-player of the team. The Greats XI also have a slew of Sri Lankan legends in their ranks, including many from the team, which won the 1996 Cricket World Cup. Dasun Shanaka has been handed the captaincy duties of Team Sri Lanka, which comprises players representing the current national side, emerging and development squads of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).
Arvinda de Silva, Farveez Maharoof, Upul Chandana, Upul Tharanga, Nuwan Kulasekera, and Chamara Silva are some of the household names who will feature in Sri Lanka Greats XI side. On the flipside, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, and Avishka Fernando will add oomph for Team Sri Lanka, among others.
The star-studded T20 affair will commence at 7 pm and will be telecast live both in Sri Lanka and overseas.
