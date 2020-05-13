Spl Passenger Trains to Have Waiting Lists from 22 May: Railways

The Indian Railways on Wednesday, 13 May said that special trains to be notified in future, will have waiting lists from 22 May. The number of passengers in the waiting list, however, will differ according to the type of the coach for which the ticket is being sought.

Maximum waiting list limits will be as follows:

1AC-20

Executive Class-20

2AC-50

3AC-100

AC Chair Car-100

Sleeper-200

The Indian Railways opened bookings for reservation of tickets on 15 ‘special’ passenger trains on 11 May.

Railways started running ‘special trains’ from New Delhi on 12 May. The passenger services had been suspended ever since the lockdown had been imposed on 25 March.