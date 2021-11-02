Special NIA Court Sentences 4 to Death for 2013 Patna Blasts Ahead of Modi Rally
On 27 October 2013, Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat CM, was supposed to address a rally at Patna's Gandhi maidan.
A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday, 1 November, sentenced four men to death for their role in the October 2013 bomb blasts at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, which had killed six people and injured 89, multiple reports suggested. The blast had taken place before the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address a rally.
The NIA special court judge Gurvinder Singh Malhotra also sentenced two to life imprisonment, two to a 10-year jail term and one to seven years in jail.
On 27 October 2013, Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat chief minister and prime ministerial candidate, was supposed to address a rally at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan. However, explosions hit the place shortly before Modi arrived. Explosions were also reported from the Patna railway station before the ones at Gandhi Maidan.
Investigations found out that the blasts were carried out by members of the banned Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the Indian Mujahideen, NDTV reported. All the nine convicts were found to be members of SIMI, The Indian Express reported.
The NIA sentenced Haider Ali alias Abdulla alias 'Black Beauty', Numan Ansari, Mujibullah Ansari, and Imtiyaz Ansari to death, handed life terms to Umer Siddique and Azharuddin Qureshi, rigorous imprisonment to Ahmad Hussain and Firoz Aslam and a jail term of seven years to Ifteqaar Alam.
Haider, Numan, and Mujibullah were also fined Rs 90,000 each; Imtiyaz was handed a fine of Rs 80,000; Umer and Azharuddin were fined Rs 60,000 each and Ahmad, and Ifteqaar were fined Rs 10,000 each.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Indian Express.)
