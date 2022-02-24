Special Flights Nixed, Other Arrangements Being Made: Indian Embassy in Ukraine
Indian nationals were further advised to carry their passports and necessary documents at all times.
In view of the closure of Ukrainian airspace, the schedule of special flights for Indian nationals has been cancelled, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, announced on Thursday, 24 February.
The embassy added, "Alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals."
"Embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalised, so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country, the embassy said.
Indian nationals, waiting for evacuation from Ukraine, were further advised to carry their passports and necessary documents at all times.
Days ago, Air India had announced that it will operate three Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights between India and Ukraine on 22, 24, and 26 February for Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the border crisis with Russia.
However, the flights were cancelled after Ukraine restricted civilian flights in its airspace after a conflict monitor zone increased the risk to ‘do not fly.’
With air raid sirens going off in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Thursday, hundreds of citizens rushed out of the city, while others took shelter in underground metro stations and basements against shelling, as reports of explosions and casualties surfaced in the aftermath of Russia's "military operation" in Ukraine.
