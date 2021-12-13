South African Omicron Patient Left Bengaluru With Fake RT-PCR Report, Four Held

The Karnataka police have arrested four people for a false RT-PCR report given to the South African national who was later detected to be India’s first Omicron patient.

The South African, who was undergoing quarantine in a five-star hotel after testing positive, had managed to leave India just seven days later, after which he travelled to Dubai. It was then he learned that he had managed to leave after producing a negative RT-PCR certificate, which has now been found to be forged.

The police have said that four people – two staff members working in a private lab in Bengaluru’s Electronic City, and two employees working in the company that the South African national worked at – have been arrested for making the fake RT-PCR report.

While the lab employees have been sent to police custody till 17 December, the other two employees have been sent to judicial custody.