Nirbhaya of Hathras Killed by Neglect of UP Govt: Sonia Gandhi

“Is it a crime to be a girl? Is it an offence to be a poor man’s daughter?” asked Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in a video shared by her party’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday.



The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was raped and murdered, allegedly by four upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, was allegedly ‘forcibly cremated’ by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the wee hours of Wednesday, 30 September.



Condemning the Uttar Pradesh administration’s treatment of the case, Sonia Gandhi said that there were attempts to brush the entire incident under the carpet.