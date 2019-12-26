‘Couldn’t See Sun Due to Cloud Cover’: PM Modi on Solar Eclipse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 26 December, took to Twitter to to share his enthusiasm over the last solar eclipse of the decade, but said that he could not see the sun due to “cloud cover”.

“Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts,” the prime minister tweeted.

The experts who accompanied PM Modi were Dr RK Mishra and Dr S Gupta from the Nehru Planetarium, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India tweeted.