‘Couldn’t See Sun Due to Cloud Cover’: PM Modi on Solar Eclipse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 26 December, took to Twitter to to share his enthusiasm over the last solar eclipse of the decade, but said that he could not see the sun due to “cloud cover”.
“Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts,” the prime minister tweeted.
The experts who accompanied PM Modi were Dr RK Mishra and Dr S Gupta from the Nehru Planetarium, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India tweeted.
The annual solar eclipse on Thursday was witnessed by scores of people across India as well as abroad.
Many temples across the country were closed in line with the rituals.
Avid nature enthusiasts keenly followed the eclipse even as experts warned against viewing the natural phenomenon with naked eyes, and suggested specific instruments be used for this purpose.
As pictures shared by PM Modi went viral on social media, a page called Gappistan Radio tweeted one of them, saying “This is becoming a meme,” to which PM Modi said he is “most welcome.”
