A video released by news agency ANI shows that social distancing norms had been violated, while a huge crowd had gathered at an event attended by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Madhya Pradesh.Tomar had on Tuesday, 26 May, visited MP’s Sheopur district to attend an event organised to felicitate health workers for their contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.The Minister was attending the event at Nishad Raj Bhavan in Sheopur, where a huge crowd had gathered.Last week Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda found himself in a controversy when he skipped the one-week mandatory quarantine specified by the Karnataka government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, after he flew to Bengaluru from Delhi, reported Hindustan Times.Gowda, Union minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, said he was exempted from the quarantine because the Pharma ministry is a part of essential services.India's coronavirus case tally on Wednesday, 27 May stood at 1,51,767, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.While around 6,387 fresh cases were reported in 24 hours, the death toll presently stands at 4,337. With 792 cases in last 24 hours, Delhi marked highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases.(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.