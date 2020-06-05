The Snana Purnima festival (bathing festival) of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra & Devi Subhadra has begun in Puri, Odisha, said a report by India Today. This is happening, however, amid prohibitory orders that have been imposed in parts of the town so that devotees don’t assemble in large crowds.However, visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a crowd of people gathered at the temple, in violation of social distancing norms.This is probably the first time in the history of the Srimandir that devotees of Lord Jagannath have not been able to watch the Snana Purnima rituals because of the fear of the spread of the coronavirus.According to a report by India Today, the district Collector Balwant Singh had said that the rituals would be observed only by a limited bunch of servitors. The city is also witnessing tight security in certain parts so that social distancing norms are not flouted.The report also states that 38 platoons of police have been deployed in order to maintain law and order. Additionally, CCTV cameras have been put in place in many areas to monitor the movement of people.The district administration has also imposed Section 144 in the city. DIG, Central Range, Ashish Singh told India Today, “We will ensure strict implementation of the order.”Hoards of devotees visit the temple every year, but this time, the authorities have asked them to watch it on television as it will be telecast live.(With inputs from ANI and India Today) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.