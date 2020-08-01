SmartIndia Hackathon 2020: PM Modi to Interact with Finalist Today
The first round of Smart India Hackathon 2020 saw the participation of more than 4.5 lakh students.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2020 on Saturday, 1 August, through video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also be interacting with students on the occasion.
The interaction with the finalists of the Hackathon will take place at 4.30 pm
The Smart India Hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems faced daily. It inculcates a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving, says the government.
The 2020 edition of the competition was launched today by Minister of Education, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank’ on Twitter.
The first edition of Smart India Hackathon 2017 saw the participation of 42,000 students which increased to 1 lakh in 2018 and swelled to 2 lakh in 2019.
More than 10,000 students will be competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments and 20 industries.
