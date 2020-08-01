SmartIndia Hackathon 2020: PM Modi to Interact with Finalist Today

The interaction with the finalists of the Hackathon will take place at 4.30 pm

The Smart India Hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems faced daily. It inculcates a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving, says the government.

The 2020 edition of the competition was launched today by Minister of Education, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank’ on Twitter.