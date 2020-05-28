Six people from Chennai who arrived at Salem Airport in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 27 May, have tested positive for coronavirus.After nearly two months, the flight services at Salem airport had resumed with the arrival of a flight from Chennai carrying 56 passengers, which landed at 8:20 am. Later, the same flight took off from Salem to Chennai at 8.50 am with 48 passengers.All 56 passengers who arrived from Chennai at a facility in Karuppur were quarantined by Salem health officials who also took swabs from them for testing.After the test results which came out on Thursday indicated that six of the passengers were positive for COVID-19, they were admitted at the isolation ward of Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) and their condition remains stable.Several Cases on Indigo FlightsMeanwhile IndiGo airline stated on Thursday, “six passengers on the Bengaluru-Coimbatore flight and two on Delhi-Coimbatore flight on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.”“Few asymptomatic passengers who travelled on IndiGo flights were tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 May — three passengers onboard from Delhi to Jammu on 26 May, six passengers onboard from Bengaluru to Coimbatore on 27 May and two passengers onboard from Delhi to Coimbatore on 27 May.”The airline added, “The operating crew has been home quarantined for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines, to ensure safety of our passengers and staff.”Earlier on Thursday, a spokesperson for SpiceJet said that two passengers who travelled from Ahmedabad to Guwahati on 25 May had tested positive for Covid-19. The operating crew has been quarantined and other passengers are being notified, the spokesperson added.In another similar case, an asymptomatic passengers who took an Indigo flight from Bangalore to Madurai on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 during mandatory testing at a quarantine facility in Madurai.Delhi Farmer Buys Flight Tickets to Send Migrant Workers Home We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.