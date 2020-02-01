FM Vows to Amend Companies Act, Check Tax Harassment
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised her government’s promise for a “clean, reliable, and robust financial sector” required to achieve $5 trillion economy.
She said “tax harassment cannot be tolerated.” Saying the government proposes amendments in the Companies Act to decriminalise civil offences, she mentioned that wealth creators will be respected across the country.
Taxpayer charter will be part of statute, the Finance Minister added.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )