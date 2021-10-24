SIT Head in Lakhimpur Kheri Case Transferred to a New Posting
As per an order by the UP government, Agarwal will now be taking charge as the DIG in charge of the Devipatan range.
Upendra Kumar Agarwal, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) who has been heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri case, was shifted to a different police jurisdiction, The Indian Express reported.
Following speculations on whether Agarwal would be relinquishing his charges in the Lakhimpur case, he clarified that he would take charge at the new posting along with continuing to investigate the case till he receives new directions.
However, the Devipatan range office in Gonda district is about 200 km from Lakhimpur Kheri, the report pointed out.
The state government transferred four other Indian Police Service (IPS) officers as part of the reshuffle, the report said. IG (Ayodhya range) Dr Sanjeev Gupta has been made IG (law and order); IG (Basti range) Anil Kumar Rai will take charge as IG (PAC Central Zone) Lucknow; IG (Prayagraj range) K P Singh will be IG (Ayodhya range); and IG (law and order) Modak Rajesh D Rao will be IG (Basti range).
