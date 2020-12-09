Singhu Border: Farmers Set up Makeshift Gurudwara at Protest Site

The Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana has emerged as the epicentre of the farmers’ protest against the new farm laws. Stretching over several miles, the border looks nothing short of a small village with thousands of farmers, along with their tractors and trolleys, staging a sit-in protest since 26 November.

After multiple rounds of failed negotiations with the government and with no end to the protest in sight, the Sikh community has now set-up a makeshift gurudwara at the border, where people from different communities offer prayers throughout the day.