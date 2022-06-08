ADVERTISEMENT

Sidhu Moose Wala's 'Antim Ardaas': Thousands Gather to Remember Slain Singer

Thousands congregate in Punjab's Mansa to deliver the last prayers for the singer.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
Sidhu Moose Wala's 'Antim Ardaas': Thousands Gather to Remember Slain Singer
i

Thousands congregated in Punjab's Mansa on Wednesday, 8 June, to deliver the last prayers for late singer Sidhu Moose Wala at his Antim Ardaas and bhog ceremonies.

Images from the district's Baharli Anaj Mandi captured people setting up stalls selling posters, and organising langar amid elaborate security arrangements.

A blood donation drive is also underway.

Moose Wala's admirers arrived at Mansa from neighbouring cities and states to pay their respects to the beloved figure.

As per reports, politicians and celebrities from the music industry are also likely to attend Moose Wala's last prayers.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.

The murder came a day after Punjab Police curtailed Moose Wala's security cover, along with that of 423 others as part of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's crackdown on VIP culture.

(With inputs from The Telegraph.)

