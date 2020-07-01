Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal Replaces Viswanathan as Chennai Commissioner
Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has been appointed as Chennai’s City Commissioner replacing AK Viswanathan.
In a major shuffle, the Tamil Nadu government has appointed Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal as Chennai's City Commissioner, while AK Viswanathan will take charge as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Operations, Chennai – a post that was previously held by the Aggarwal.
IPS officer Mahesh Kumar was posted as the nodal officer in Chennai’s North Zone in April to assist Greater Chennai Corporation in containing the spread of COVID-19 and has played a vital role in the migrant crisis during the coronavirus pandemic.
The order was issued on late Tuesday night to transfer 39 IPS officers. At least eight deputy inspectors-general (DIG) have been promoted as inspectors-general (IG) of police, and at least nine superintendents of police (SP) have been promoted as DIGs.
N Ramanathan, DSP Kallakurichi, will now take charge as DSP in Sathakulam subdivision of Thoothukudi district.
ADSP G Gopi will take charge as ADSP, Crime against women and children in Thoothukudi district.
Madurai Police Commissioner S Davidson Devasirvatham has been posted as ADGP, Technical Services, Chennai and Chennai's additional commissioner of police (Law & Order) Prem Anand Sinha will replace him in Madurai.
PC Thenmozhi has been promoted and posted as the additional commissioner of police of the coveted central crime branch in Chennai city, Dr N Kannan as the additional commissioner of traffic police in Chennai city, R Dhinakaran as additional commissioner of police of south Chennai, and A Arun as north Chennai additional commissioner of police.
Dr J Loganathan, DIG Thanjavur range, has been promoted and posted as commissioner of police for Trichy, and Trichy's commissioner of police Dr A Amalraj has been posted as additional commissioner of police in Chennai.
Tiruppur city police commissioner Sanjay Kumar has been transferred as IGP Technical Services, Chennai and G Karthikeyan, DIG Coimbatore range, will take his place.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.