Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal Replaces Viswanathan as Chennai Commissioner

ADSP G Gopi will take charge as ADSP, Crime against women and children in Thoothukudi district.

Madurai Police Commissioner S Davidson Devasirvatham has been posted as ADGP, Technical Services, Chennai and Chennai's additional commissioner of police (Law & Order) Prem Anand Sinha will replace him in Madurai.

PC Thenmozhi has been promoted and posted as the additional commissioner of police of the coveted central crime branch in Chennai city, Dr N Kannan as the additional commissioner of traffic police in Chennai city, R Dhinakaran as additional commissioner of police of south Chennai, and A Arun as north Chennai additional commissioner of police.

Dr J Loganathan, DIG Thanjavur range, has been promoted and posted as commissioner of police for Trichy, and Trichy's commissioner of police Dr A Amalraj has been posted as additional commissioner of police in Chennai.

Tiruppur city police commissioner Sanjay Kumar has been transferred as IGP Technical Services, Chennai and G Karthikeyan, DIG Coimbatore range, will take his place.