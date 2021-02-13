Short Circuit Caused Fire at Pune’s Serum Institute: Ajit Pawar
A fire that broke out in a five-storey building in the SII’s Manjari premises, killed five labourers.
An incident which cost five people their lives after a fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune last month was caused due to short circuit, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday,12 February, reported PTI.
On 21 January, a fire broke out in a five-storey building in the SII’s Manjari premises in Pune that killed five labourers. Reportedly, no harm was caused to the Covishield vaccine production due to the blaze.
While addressing the media after the annual general meeting of districts under Pune division ahead of the State Budget, Pawar said that after the fire incident took place he paid a visit to the institute in the presence of senior officials, including the collector.
He said that the premises where the fire erupted was empty and work was in progress.“It is a private institute and they are carrying out their audit. The government is also investigating. There is no other cause behind the fire other than short circuit,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
‘Health Minister Changed Statement’
While talking about the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Pawar further said that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had initially said that the Centre will be providing vaccination to all but he later changed his statement and said that the government will be vaccinating three crore people, including paramedical staff and security forces.
“And now, he has again given a statement that 30 crore people will be given the vaccine,” Pawar was quoted by PTI as saying.
He also said that the Centre will have to accept the demand if all the states make a collective appeal. He also noted that in view of the pandemic, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji should be celebrated in a simple manner.
“There should be a limit to the gathering and not more than 100 people should gather at one place for the celebrations,” he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
