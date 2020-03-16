COVID-19: Naidu Slams Andhra CM for ‘Paracetamol’ Remark

While Jagan's comments drew flak on social media, he is not the first chief minister to make such remarks.

Earlier this month, it was Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who said in the state's Assembly that "There is no need to panic about coronavirus. Just paracetamol is enough for it."

While paracetamol is one among the medicines that are being prescribed to patients of COVID-19 who suffer from fever and body pains, there is no cure or antiviral drug for the deadly disease as of now. KCR's statement had also been flayed by the BJP in the state.