Shivraj Tests COVID-19 Positive, Here’s Who He Met in Last 48 Hrs
Madhya Pradesh cabinet’s Nirottam Mishra and Vishvas Sarang are among those who had met the CM in the past 48 hours.
On Saturday, 25 July, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to twitter to share that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He also expressed concern for those who have come in contact with him in the past few days, and appealed to them to get themselves tested for COVID-19.
“I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me should get their corona test done. People close to me should move into quarantine,” said the MP CM, in a tweet.
Chouhan’s concern is not unfounded. His social media activity shows, in the past 48 hours alone, many including Union Minister of State for Horticulture and Food Processing (Independent Charge) Bharat Singh Kushwaha and members of the state cabinet had come in contact with him.
Some Who Met Shivraj Singh Chouhan Very Recently
Those, from the Madhya Pradesh government, who came in contact with Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the last 48 hours include:
Nirottam Mishra, Home Minister
Vishvas Sarang, Health and Education Minister
Girraj Dandotia, Minister of State for Farmers Welfare and Agricultural Development
Prabhuram Chaudhary Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare
Om Prakash Saklecha, MSME, Minister of Science and Technology
Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion
Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister
Hardeep Singh Dang, Minister of New and Renewable Energy and Environment
- 01/03(Photo Courtesy: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/chouhanshivrajsingh/">Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a>/Instagram)
- 02/03(Photo Courtesy: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/chouhanshivrajsingh/">Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a>/Instagram)
- 03/03(Photo Courtesy: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/chouhanshivrajsingh/">Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a>/Instagram)
Shivraj Singh’s Facebook activity suggests that he also met BJP State President VD Sharma, Pradyumna Singh Tomar who recently made the transition from Congress to BJP and Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan also held meetings with senior officials of the state, although they seemed to have been carried out with social distancing.
(This piece was originally published on Quint Hindi.)
