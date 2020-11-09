‘Rectified Mistake’: Sena on US Election, Invokes ‘Namaste Trump’

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Maharashtra's ruling party and the BJP's former ally referred to the 'Namaste Trump' event, reportedly saying that the citizens of the US corrected their mistake by saying "Bye Bye" to Trump..

The party further criticised the BJP and PM Narendra Modi for “supporting such a person.”

Further, the editorial compared the presidential elections and the ongoing Bihar elections, highlighting that the incumbency in Bihar is low and predicting a loss for the BJP-JD(U) combine. The results for the Assembly elections will be declared on 10 November.