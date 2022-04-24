ADVERTISEMENT
Shiv Sena Leader Yogesh Garad Shot in Amravati, Allegedly Over Property Dispute
The ASP said that one accused has been arrested while the other two are absconding.
Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Garad was shot in Amravati on Saturday, 23 April, according to ANI news agency.
The Assistant Superintendent of Police of Amravati (Rural), Shashikant Satav, said that a "case was registered against three people – one accused is arrested while two others remain absconding."
"The incident occurred over a property dispute," he added.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
