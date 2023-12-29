Shillong Teer Result Today, 29 December 2023: Check the Winning Numbers Here

Shillong Teer is a thrilling archery game that is conducted in Shillong, Meghalaya. This game is one of the best sources of recreation for the people in Shillong. The lottery sambad takes place from Monday to Saturday and is closed on Sunday. The Shillong Teer Result for Rounds 1 and 2 today, Friday, 29 December 2023, will be released on the website - meghalayateer.com. The results are announced between 4 pm and 5 pm for interested players.
The Shillong Teer Result for Rounds 1 and 2 today, Friday, 29 December, will be available in a PDF form so that it is easier for players to download it. You can go through the latest announcements and the rules on the site - meghalayateer.com. Participants are requested to stay alert if they want to download the results on time.
The lottery sambad is held by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and the game is legal. You have to follow the rules of the game if you want to claim the prize money from the association after the results are announced.
Shillong Teer Game, 29 December: How To Play
The Shillong Teer game takes place at the Polo Ground. The rules are simple and easy for all. You will get fifty arrows which you have to shoot at a particular target within two rounds.
You can shoot thirty arrows in Round 1 and the remaining twenty in Round 2. The ones who can hit the target the most number of times within two minutes can win the game.
You can buy the Teer lottery tickets from designated ticket counters. There are about 5000 ticket-booking counters across the state that open after 10 am.
The Teer game is popular across the game. You should keep an eye on the site after 3:35 pm to know the lucky winners for Friday. Stay alert to know the lottery winners for today.
Shillong Teer Lottery Result for Rounds 1 and 2: How To Download
Here are the easy steps you should know to download the Shillong Teer lottery result for Rounds 1 and 2 on Friday, 29 December:
Go to meghalayateer.com to find the lottery link.
Tap on the "Shillong Teer Result for 29 December 2023" on the page.
The lottery PDF for Rounds 1 and 2 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the results from the site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)