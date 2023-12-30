Shillong Teer Result for Today, 30 December 2023: How To Download Winners Here

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Saturday, 30 December 2023, will be declared soon for interested participants. The Rounds 1 and 2 results will be available on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Shillong Teer is an interesting archery game that is played from Monday to Saturday. The results are announced on the aforementioned site between 4 pm and 5 pm. You must download the result on time to know the winners for today. Stay alert to know the latest announcements.
Participants are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result for today, Saturday, 30 December 2023. You can check the latest details on the website - meghalayateer.com before downloading the Rounds 1 and 2 results. One should note that the lottery sambad is held every day except Sunday. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association conducts it.
Other similar competitions that are held in Shillong are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The Teer result is announced in a two-digit number on the official website for interested participants.
Shillong Teer Result: How To Play Game
Shillong Teer is a simple game and the rules are easy to remember. Participants have to hit arrows at a predetermined target in two rounds. The ones who can hit the target the maximum number of times within two minutes will win the game.
Players will get a total of fifty arrows in the game which they have to divide between two rounds. You can shoot thirty arrows in Round 1 and twenty arrows in Round 2. Make sure to shoot them correctly at a predetermined target.
The Shillong Teer tickets can be bought from around 5000 ticket booking counters. They are available for sale after 10 am via the authentic booking counters across the districts of Shillong.
The ticket prices vary from Rs 1 to Rs 100. The game is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong and interested participants must play it carefully to win the prize money.
Shillong Teer Result Today, 30 December: How To Download PDF
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 30 December 2023, for Rounds 1 and 2:
Go to meghalayateer.com to find the lottery sambad link.
Tap on the active "Shillong Teer Result for 30 December 2023" link on the homepage.
The result PDF for both rounds will appear on the screen.
Download the results from the site.
