'Sheer Drama': Amarinder Singh Attacks Sidhu's Resignation as Punjab Cong Chief
Singh added that Sidhu is preparing ground to exit the party ahead of the 2022 state assembly elections.
Terming Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Chief as 'sheer drama', former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, 28 September said that the congress leader is preparing ground to exit the party ahead of the 2022 state assembly elections, India Today reported.
Responding to a question on the claim that Sidhu resigned on matters of principle, Singh stated that he is laying the groundwork to join a different party.
He stated, "What principles is he talking about? He’s only making grounds to quit the Congress. You wait and see, he will join hands with some other party very soon.”
Sidhu tendered his resignation as the PPCC after two months of taking over the senior post on Tuesday, stating that "the collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner" in a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi.
As per speculation, Sidhu quit the party in view of newly appointed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's allocation of ministerial portfolios.
However, he added on Tuesday that he "will continue to serve the Congress.”
Tweeting shortly after, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who had stepped down amid a tussle with Sidhu, said "I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab."
'A Shifty Character'
Re-asserting his aspersions, Singh called Navjot Singh Sidhu a 'shifty character', who had "deserted the Indian team in 1996 in England", India Today reported.
Underlining that Punjab is a "sensitive state sharing over 600 km of border with a hostile Pakistan", Singh added that "Sidhu's close links with his cricketer friend Pakistan PM Imran Khan and ISI chief Qamar Javed Bajwa are a serious threat to India's national security".
Earlier on Tuesday, he had called Sidhu an 'unstable man' and said that he is not fit for the border state of Punjab.
Speaking to India Today, he added, "I had said from the very first day that he is an unstable man, and you have an unstable man calling the shots in a border state."
(With inputs from India Today)
