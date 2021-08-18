Shashi Tharoor Faces Ire Over 'Malayali Taliban' Tweet, Stands by It

Tharoor’s Statement Is ‘Shameful’: BJP President JP Nadda

“It is shameful that Kerala has been equated with a terrorist module,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda said while inaugurating the party's office in Kozhikode, Times of India reported.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that Tharoor had previously used terms like “Hindu Taliban” and “Hindu Pakistan” and added, “Tharoor has used these phrases, which demeans India, therefore, anything better would be like expecting too much from Tharoor and Congress.”

Malayali writer NS Madhavan questioned the credibility of Tharoor's claim and wrote in a tweet, "Listened to this video repeatedly. The man didn’t say samsarikkatte. He might’ve said zamzam - holy water in Arabic, or samsaram in Tamil, meaning wife. Or he was saying something in his dialect. If the word wife triggers the MP, why drag Malayalis into that?"