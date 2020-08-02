Tharoor, Other Ministers Defend Manmohan Singh Post Congress Meet 

Just days after a Congress meeting saw many young leaders blame the previous government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the party’s downfall, a section of senior leaders vouched for him.

MP Anand Sharma took to Twitter defending Dr Singh stating that the “UPA government was victim of a grand political conspiracy and malicious disinformation campaign of the BJP, political opponents and powerful vested interests.” He said the contribution of Dr Singh and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been commendable leading India to a “decade of compassionate and inclusive growth.”

Sharma posted an 11-tweet thread listing the achievements of the 10-year Congress rule.