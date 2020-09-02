Anti-CAA Protest: AMU Student Sharjeel Usmani Out on Bail
Sharjeel Usmani was arrested in July over cases related to the 15 December anti-CAA protests in AMU campus.
Aligarh Muslim University student Sharjeel Usmani, who was arrested in July over cases related to the 15 December anti-CAA protests in the campus, has been released on bail on Tuesday, 1 September.
Usmani returned home on Tuesday after a sessions court in Aligarh granted him bail in Case numbers 682 and 697 where he was charged under various sections of the IPC including 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault on public servant) etc.
He was arrested by the UP police from his house in Azamgarh without any warrant and his phone and laptop were seized, Usmani’s family had earlier told The Quint.. He was also charged under the Goonda Act for allegedly causing hurt to a police officer.
The court, while ordering his bail, said, “The bail conditions are hereby allowed subject to the conditions that the accused will not tamper with the evidence and he will be present either personally or through his council before the trial court when he is asked as such.”
He told Maktoob media over phone,“It’s good to be free, last two months were quite an experience”. His brother Areeb Usmani tweeted, “Alhamdulillah, Sharjeel bhai has been released from Aligarh Jail and has reached his home safely. May Allah bless him and accept his sacrifices.”
After his release, Usmani’s friends shared photos and videos of him returning home.
