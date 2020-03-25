‘Shaky Preparedness to Deal with COVID-19 Crisis’: Prashant Kishor
A day after PM Narendra Modi's address to India, in which he announced a 21-day lockdown and urged people to not step out of their houses at any cost, election strategist and former JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor took to Twitter to question Centre's strategy to deal with the novel coronavirus crisis – calling it “shaky preparedness.”
In a tweet, on Wednesday, 25 March, Kishor said, “Decision to lockdown India maybe right but 21 days might a bit too long.” (sic)
He further implied that this is the price the country is paying for being “behind the curve.”
Earlier last week, Kishor had also shared a list of things that the Centre could do apart from ‘Janata Curfew.’ He had mentioned “5-7 days of lockdown” and increased COVID-19 testing.
As of Wednesday, India has recorded at least 562 positive cases of coronavirus.
