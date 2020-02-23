Shaheen Bagh-Type Protests Won’t Be Allowed in Hyderabad: Top Cop

“During such protests at other places in the country, there have been burning of vehicles, firing, people sitting for a month on dharna, but in Hyderabad such things are not happening,” he said.

“It is only because Hyderabad Police are concerned about safety, security and comfort of common public,” he said.

"...At every place if you want to sit on dharna then it will cause inconvenience to common public and hence we have taken legal action and booked cases pertaining to some places where the protests were held," he said.

The top cop also posted on Twitter, stating that democracy works on expressing views but there are boundaries.