Ahead of Polls, Shaheen Bagh Protesters Demand More Security

Anti-CAA protesters in Delhi sought heightened security at Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh, on Thursday, 6 February, following the recent firing incidents at these sites. The protesters alleged that more such incidents might happen during the 8 February Delhi Assembly elections.

Three firing incidents have taken place in Jamia Nagar area in a week.

On January 30, a minor fired at anti-CAA protesters preparing to march from Jamia towards the Rajghat, injuring a student.

Two days later, a 25-year-old fired two rounds in air at Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the new citizenship law has been going on. No one was hurt in the incident.