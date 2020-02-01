Shaheen Bagh Firing Incident: Kejriwal, Congress, Attack BJP

From Congress saying that only the “shooter has changed, but the ideology has remained the same,” to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioning Home Minister Amit Shah on the law and order situation in Delhi, here’s how the Opposition reacted to the Shaheen Bagh firing incident.

A man identified as Kapil Gujjar fired two rounds in air at the Shaheen Bagh area in Delhi on Saturday, 1 February, where people have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said. No one was injured in the incident.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, the Congress said that the shooter has changed but the ideology pulling the trigger, in 1948 or 2020, has remained the same.

Congress Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill tweeted, "Shooter changes but ideology pulling the trigger either in 1948 (Nathuram Godse) or 2020 remains the same 'Goli Maro' – Hands which should be pulling India's growth are now firing guns. Instead of 'Make in India' focus is on 'spreading hate in India.’”