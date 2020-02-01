Shaheen Bagh Firing Incident: Kejriwal, Congress, Attack BJP
From Congress saying that only the “shooter has changed, but the ideology has remained the same,” to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioning Home Minister Amit Shah on the law and order situation in Delhi, here’s how the Opposition reacted to the Shaheen Bagh firing incident.
A man identified as Kapil Gujjar fired two rounds in air at the Shaheen Bagh area in Delhi on Saturday, 1 February, where people have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said. No one was injured in the incident.
In a veiled attack on the BJP, the Congress said that the shooter has changed but the ideology pulling the trigger, in 1948 or 2020, has remained the same.
Congress Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill tweeted, "Shooter changes but ideology pulling the trigger either in 1948 (Nathuram Godse) or 2020 remains the same 'Goli Maro' – Hands which should be pulling India's growth are now firing guns. Instead of 'Make in India' focus is on 'spreading hate in India.’”
During an election rally, BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur had said, "shoot the traitors" lashing out at anti-CAA protesters.
"Apart from Netas war cry of 'Goli Maro' – other thing responsible for rise of violence are venom and disgust loaded Hindu v/s Muslim TV debates (especially audience based shows) conducted for TRP which start at 4:00 pm till 10:00 pm every night – they should be banned in public interest (sic)!" Shergill said in another tweet.
Improve Law & Order Situation in Delhi: Kejriwal to Shah
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Amit Shah to improve the law and order situation in Delhi. While urging Shah, he said elections will come and go but for the sake of the people of Delhi, he should improve the situation in the national capital.
"In broad daylight, bullets are being fired. The law and order situation of Delhi is in tatters. Elections will keep on coming, politics will also continue, but for the sake of the people of Delhi, please pay attention to improve law and order," his tweet read.
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also attacked BJP and tweeted, “Jo Hindu hitt ki baat karega wahi desh par raj karega’ has been BJP’s war cry. This man just echoed it.”
The man, who was taken into custody by the police following the incident, reportedly chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and was heard saying on video, “Humaare desh mein aur kisiki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (In our country, only Hindus will have their way, nobody else.)”
