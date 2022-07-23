7 of 19 Workers Who Went Missing From Arunachal Border Rescued After 10 Days

Villagers had informed the police that the workers left their work site after the contractor refused to grant leave for Eid-ul-Adha, as per an Indian Express report. The workers had taken a shortcut jungle route to return to their homes in Kokrajhar and Dhubri of Assam.

Local villagers and police feared that all the workers might have drowned in the Kumey river.

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress's deputy leader in Lok Sabha, had on Friday urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to press the army into action to find the missing workers.

In a letter to the defence minister, Gogoi had said: "There is no clarity on when; why and how they went missing. As per the Kurung Kumey district administration, it heard about their plight on 13 July. The district administration had conducted search operation but the team couldn't find them since the area is inhospitable, full of deep gorges, steep hills and a river. Now, the families of those missing labourers are waiting for their safe returns to their homes."