Seven Coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Train Derail After Boulders Fall on Them

The train had started from Kannur at 6.05 pm on Thursday, 11 November, and the incident took place at 3.05 am on Friday, 12 November.

DRM Bengaluru Shyam Singh, along with a divisional team of senior officers and a medical team, rushed to the spot immediately and reached around 4.45 am to take stock of the situation.

Pictures from the spot show boulders that rolled down the hill lying next to the coaches.