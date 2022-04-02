Sepoy Arrested for Running Over Cyclist Kunwar Arora in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Friday, 1 April, arrested Sepoy Om Prakash, a resident of Haryana, for running over cyclist Kunwar Arora with a truck on the Sardar Patel Marg. The incident happened at 7 am on 31 March when the cyclist, a resident of Swasthayay Vihar, slipped and fell to his right.

Video footage of the incident shows Arora coming under the rear wheel of the truck, after which the driver fled the accident spot.