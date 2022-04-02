Sepoy Arrested for Running Over Cyclist Kunwar Arora in Delhi
Video footage of the incident shows Arora coming under the rear wheel of the truck.
The Delhi Police on Friday, 1 April, arrested Sepoy Om Prakash, a resident of Haryana, for running over cyclist Kunwar Arora with a truck on the Sardar Patel Marg. The incident happened at 7 am on 31 March when the cyclist, a resident of Swasthayay Vihar, slipped and fell to his right.
Video footage of the incident shows Arora coming under the rear wheel of the truck, after which the driver fled the accident spot.
"The vehicle belongs to Defence HQ Security troops, KG Marg, B Block, Defence Complex, New Delhi. The driver is identified as Sepoy Om Prakash, a resident of Haryana who was posted at the defence headquarters. He has been arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amrutha Guguloth said.
After the accident, Arora was taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, the cyclist's father Vijay Arora, told the Hindustan Times that he was hurt when he found out that it was an Army truck that had run over his son.
"I respect the Army with all my heart and it's hurtful that the driver didn’t stop. The Army hospital was close by and he could have been taken there. Whether or not he would have survived, he could have been taken to the hospital."Vijay Arora to Hindustan Times
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.