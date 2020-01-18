Senior Journalist, Former BJP MP Ashwini Chopra Passes Away
Senior journalist and former BJP MP Ashwini Chopra passed away at a private hospital in Gurgaon on Saturday, 18 January, after a prolonged illness. He was 63.
Chopra was suffering from 'terminal cancer' and had been admitted to the Medanta Hospital about three weeks ago. He passed away in the afternoon, sources told PTI.
Popularly known as 'Minna', he was a promising cricketer in his youth. He is survived by his wife and three children.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Congress President Sonia Gandhi condoled the passing away of the former parliamentarian.
"Learnt about the sad demise of former BJP MP from Karnal and Editor of Punjab Kesari, Delhi, Ashwini Chopra," Khattar tweeted.
In her condolence message, Gandhi said Chopra's long and distinguished innings as an editor, a social worker and an MP shall be long remembered.
The Congress leader said Chopra's friendship cut across political lines and he was known for his forthright views on most issues undeterred by the opposition he faced.
‘Will Be Remembered for His Contribution to the Media’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and said Chopra’s contribution to the media will be remembered.
“He worked diligently as a public representative and undertook many community welfare initiatives,” Modi added.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter to express his "heartfelt condolences".
(With inputs from PTI.)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)