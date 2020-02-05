73% Dip in Killing of Personnel in J&K Since Art 370 Revoked: Govt

Incidents of security forces' personnel being killed have come down by 73 percent in Jammu and Kashmir after its special status under Article 370 and 35A was effectively abrogated on 5 August, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 5 February.

The bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories was also announced on 5 August.

According to the data given by Reddy, 22 personnel were killed during a period of 173 days from 5 August 2019 to 24 January 2020, compared to 82 personnel in the same time period from 13 February 2019 to 4 August 2019.

The junior minister also claimed that since 5 August, 32 terrorists have been killed and 10 have been arrested, while 19 civilians have also lost their lives "in terrorist attacks or during action against terrorists".