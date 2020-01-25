Security Forces Neutralize 2 Terrorists in Awantipora
Security forces killed two terrorists in an hours-long exchange of fire in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Saturday, 25 January, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
The official said a credible input about the presence of terrorists was received. Kashmir zone police tweeted that two terrorists have been killed, and the operation is underway.
Kashmir zone police also retweeted a post informing that seven “hardcore” overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen outfits were arrested in a joint operation by Bandipora police, Army and CRPF.
On Wednesday, 22 January, security forces killed another terrorist in Awantipora, who was later identified by a senior police officer as a Pakistani national affiliated to the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.
The "most wanted" terrorist was operating under code names "Abu Saifullah" and "Abu Qasim" and was active in militancy-infested south Kashmir for the past over one and a half years, the officer said.