Security Forces Neutralize 2 Terrorists in Awantipora
Image for representational purpose only.
Image for representational purpose only.(Photo: ANI)

Security Forces Neutralize 2 Terrorists in Awantipora

PTI
India

Security forces killed two terrorists in an hours-long exchange of fire in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Saturday, 25 January, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the morning during a cordon-and-search operation in Hari-Pari area of Tral, a police official said.

The official said a credible input about the presence of terrorists was received. Kashmir zone police tweeted that two terrorists have been killed, and the operation is underway.

Also Read : Security Forces Kill Three Militants in J&K’s Tral, Arms Recovered

Loading...

Kashmir zone police also retweeted a post informing that seven “hardcore” overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen outfits were arrested in a joint operation by Bandipora police, Army and CRPF.

On Wednesday, 22 January, security forces killed another terrorist in Awantipora, who was later identified by a senior police officer as a Pakistani national affiliated to the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

The "most wanted" terrorist was operating under code names "Abu Saifullah" and "Abu Qasim" and was active in militancy-infested south Kashmir for the past over one and a half years, the officer said.

Also Read : Six Months After Art 370 Abrogation, Union Ministers to Visit J&K

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...